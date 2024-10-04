Caitlin Clark wins the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, and her reaction is priceless

On October 3, 2024, the WNBA announced that Caitlin Clark, the 22-year-old Indiana Fever star guard, was named the 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year. Clark was selected first overall in April's draft and has made a tremendous impact in her debut season, earning this prestigious recognition.
To mark the occasion, Indiana Fever shared a heartwarming video of Clark's surprise announcement that she had received the honor. The team captured her genuine emotion and her teammates' excitement during the announcement.
A Surprise Announcement From the WNBA Commissioner
During a team practice before their playoff game against the Connecticut Sun, Clark and her teammates received a surprise phone call from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. As the Sun had already knocked the Fever out of the postseason, the news came as a bright spot in an otherwise challenging moment.
Engelbert reflected on Clark's journey since being selected first in the draft, saying, "It feels like just yesterday that I called your name to the stage as the number one pick in this year's draft." She reminisced about seeing Clark hold her Indiana Fever jersey for the first time, calling her rookie season "record-breaking.
"In her message to the Fever, Engelbert also praised the team's "outstanding performances" throughout the season, ensuring that despite their playoff exit, the future holds even more promise. After Engelbert shared the news, Clark said, "Facts," acknowledging the recognition she had worked hard to achieve.
Engelbert then said, "So congratulations, Caitlin. You are the 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year!"
A Record-Breaking Rookie Season
According to ESPN, the Fever guard started in all 40 games and made an undeniable mark on the league, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.33 steals per game. Her 8.4 assists per game led the WNBA this season, while she also set a rookie record with 337 total assists. Clark's performance behind the free-throw line was just as impressive, achieving a 90.6% accuracy, the second-highest percentage in the league.
Not only did she lead the rookie class in assists, points, steals, and minutes played, but Clark also earned a selection to the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game — a rare achievement for a first-year player.
Celebrating with Her Teammates
After Engelbert announced her as the 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year, Clark's teammates celebrated with her, jumping and cheering in excitement for their star player. In addition, the Fever shared a special video on X featuring congratulatory messages from her teammates, showcasing their admiration and support for the young guard.Clark's achievement also marked the Indiana Fever's second consecutive Rookie of the Year win, as her teammate Aliyah Boston earned the same honor in 2023. With two consecutive rookie standouts, the Fever has set the foundation for a bright future.