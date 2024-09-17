Caitlin Clark's boyfriend lands a new job as an assistant basketball coach

Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery have many things in common. One of them is their devotion to basketball, with Clark being one of the most exciting rising stars in the WNBA and McCaffery creating a profitable career as a coach.

© Matthew Holst Connor McCaffery watching Caitlin Clark play

McCaffery was recently hired as an assistant coach for Butler University, a school located in Indianapolis, where Clark plays for the Indiana Fever team. He shared the news on his social media, prompting a sweet message from Clark, who reposted the news. "Yayy! So happy for you," she wrote.

Thad Matta, the head coach of Butler's basketball team, shared a statement, welcoming McCaffery to the team. "Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA," he wrote. "Those experiences will be very valuable to our staff. He obviously comes from a basketball family that I know very well and I'm excited for the impact he is going to have on our program both quickly and in the long run."

McCaffery previously worked as a basketball development coordinator for the Indiana Pacers, a team that's a part of the NBA. He is 26 years old.

© Emilee Chinn Caitlin Clark playing for the Indiana Fever

More about McCaffery and Clark's relationship

McCaffery and Clark met thanks to their involvement in basketball, with both of them playing for the University of Iowa. They started dating last April, with McCaffery celebrating their anniversary with a sweet tribute. "One year w the best doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person love you," he wrote on an Instagram post that showed the two hugging and smiling at the camera.

Following Clark's impressive performance over the past year, McCaffery has made sure to support her. “So proud,” he wrote in an Instagram post after she became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball. “Love you 22.”