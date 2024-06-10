Caitlin Clark speaks out on missing 2024 Team USA roster

In a surprising twist ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark confirmed reports that she will not be part of Team USA’s basketball roster. Multiple reports surfaced on June 8, indicating her exclusion, with the official roster expected to be announced on June 11. Despite the disappointment such news might evoke, Clark exhibited a commendable level of sportsmanship and optimism in her response.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team,” the Indiana Fever star told reporters, as captured in a video shared by Indianapolis Star sports reporter Chloe Peterson on X (formerly known as Twitter) on June 9. “I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could’ve gone either way.”

At just 22 years old, Clark’s mature perspective on her exclusion is noteworthy. She revealed that she received a phone call informing her of the decision before the reports were made public and felt “no disappointment” about not making the roster.

Fever coach Christie Sides told reporters that Clark received the call on the team bus and immediately texted her about it. “The thing she said was, ‘Hey coach, they woke a monster,’” Sides shared, adding a touch of Clark’s competitive spirit and determination to the narrative.

A source familiar with the selection process told NBC News that the final roster comprises 12 WNBA veterans. The insider revealed that the team includes Olympic newcomers such as Kahleah Copper, 29, from the Phoenix Mercury; Alyssa Thomas, 32, from the Connecticut Sun; and Sabrina Ionescu, 26, from the New York Liberty.

©Getty Images



Additionally, nine players who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been retained: Kelsey Plum, 29; Jackie Young, 26; Chelsea Gray, 31; and A’ja Wilson, 27, all from the Las Vegas Aces; Breanna Stewart, 29, from the New York Liberty; Napheesa Collier, 27, from the Minnesota Lynx; Jewell Loyd, 30, from the Seattle Storm; and Diana Taurasi, 41, and Brittney Griner, 33, both from the Phoenix Mercury.

As Caitlin Clark continues her journey in the WNBA, her reaction to this setback will likely fuel her performance and growth. Her statement, “They woke a monster,” hints at a promising future where she will undoubtedly strive to prove herself and possibly secure a spot on future national teams.