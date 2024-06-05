Laurie Hernandez heads back to the Olympics as NBC correspondent

Laurie Hernandez, the beloved gymnast who captivated audiences with her performances at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is making a triumphant return to the Olympic stage. This year, however, she’ll be in Paris not as a competitor but as an NBC Correspondent for women’s gymnastics. With her deep understanding of the sport, Hernandez is set to offer viewers insightful commentary and behind-the-scenes glimpses, ensuring fans at home are just as engaged as those in the stands.

As Hernandez, 23, prepares for her new role at the Paris Olympics, which kicks off on July 26, she spoke with PEOPLE about her beauty and wellness regimen. Ensuring her hair, skin, and overall well-being are in top form is a priority as she gears up for her on-camera appearances.

“[Skin care] wasn’t something that I could quite figure out while I was competing, because I would get super stressed out during meet season,” Hernandez shared with the publication. “All the sweat and chalk would just sit on my face, and I couldn’t quite figure out what my skin tone was like. Now, though, I use vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and a good cleanser. Those are all coming with me!”

Beauty Essentials for the Games

Hernandez’s approach to beauty and skincare is both practical and essential, especially considering the rigorous demands of her new role. She highlighted a few essential products she never travels without, ensuring her skin remains radiant and healthy despite the busy schedule and travel.

Vitamin C: Known for its brightening and anti-aging properties, it helps maintain a youthful glow and protects the skin against environmental damage.

Hyaluronic Acid: This powerhouse ingredient is crucial for hydration, keeping Hernandez's skin plump and moisturized throughout her time in Paris.

: This powerhouse ingredient is crucial for hydration, keeping Hernandez’s skin plump and moisturized throughout her time in Paris. A Good Cleanser: Removing makeup, sweat, and impurities is vital, and a reliable cleanser ensures her skin stays clear and fresh.

Welcoming space for girls in sports

Athletes like Venus Williams and Laurie Hernandez are working to create a more inclusive, welcoming space for girls in sports. They recognize that sports can fuel confidence, allowing girls to enjoy a lifetime of movement and participation in the sports they love.

“We know that sports offer girls enormous benefits,” says Gold Medal Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez. “Coaches and athletes alike have a collective responsibility to create inclusive spaces and positive experiences that give all girls an opportunity to discover the power of sports. Sports fuels confidence, which in turn enables girls to enjoy a lifetime of moving and playing the sports they love.”