Jessica Carrillo will co-host Telemundo’s Olympic Summer in Paris

As the excitement mounts for the Olympic Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris, Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster of the event in the United States, is preparing for a summer of sports, culture, and celebration. In a move that amplifies the anticipation, Telemundo has revealed that Jessica Carrillo, co-anchor of the network’s flagship program “Al Rojo Vivo,” will team up with Emmy award-winning sports anchor Miguel Gurwitz to co-host the Games, bringing her unique perspective and energy to the event.

Eli Velazquez, Executive Vice President of Sports at Telemundo, expressed enthusiasm for Carrillo’s return, stating, “We are delighted to have Jessica joining us again as co-host for our presentation of the Paris Olympics. Together, Jessica and Miguel will immerse the Hispanic audience in the heart of Paris, bringing our viewers up to speed on the latest Olympic news, events, culture, cuisine, and more.”

The dynamic duo of Carrillo and Gurwitz will commence Telemundo’s coverage live from Paris on Wednesday, July 24, with the start of the Olympic Football Tournaments. However, the highlight of their coverage will be the network’s groundbreaking first-ever live broadcast of the Opening Ceremony on July 26 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Paris Olympics promise a unique experience right from the start, with the Opening Ceremony set to take place on the iconic River Seine. A procession of nearly 100 boats carrying thousands of athletes will navigate through the city’s heart, culminating at the majestic Eiffel Tower. Telemundo’s hosting position for the ceremony will be at the historic Trocadero, providing a breathtaking backdrop for viewers.

Excited about her role, Carrillo shared, “I am thrilled to be joining my colleague, Miguel Gurwitz, to once again co-host the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics. I am a huge fan of the Summer Olympic Games, and I look forward to sharing the inspiring stories of all the people, entertainment, and culture with our Telemundo viewers directly from beautiful Paris.”

Carrillo’s credentials speak volumes about her experience and expertise in broadcast journalism. As the co-host of Telemundo’s “Al Rojo Vivo,” she has become a familiar face to millions of viewers. Her past roles included hosting prestigious events such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Latin American Music Awards and covering major sports events like the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup.

Originally from Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico, Carrillo’s journey with Telemundo began in 2004 in Las Vegas, where she started as a news and weather reporter. Her talent and dedication eventually led her to Telemundo Los Angeles, where she hosted “Acceso Total” and conducted exclusive interviews with Hollywood stars.

As the countdown to the Paris Olympics continues, Telemundo promises to announce a stellar lineup of experts and commentators who will join Carrillo and Gurwitz for the coverage.