Venus Williams and Laurie Hernandez encourage body confidence in young people involved in sports

Physical activity and participation in sports have long been recognized for their positive impact on the well-being of individuals, helping to develop physical health, teamwork, and self-confidence. However, recent research from Dove and Nike has shed light on a concerning trend: 45% of teenage girls worldwide drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys, with low body confidence being the primary driver.

In response to this disheartening statistic, Venus Williams and Laurie Hernandez have joined the coaching program to build body confidence in girls aged 11 to 17. This groundbreaking initiative is pioneering, scientifically proven, and backed by world-renowned experts.

The Importance of Physical Activity for Girls

Girls who engage in physical activity and continue their involvement in sports throughout adolescence experience various physical and psychological benefits. Regular physical activity improves physical health, emotional well-being, and self-esteem. It also fosters a sense of discipline, teamwork, and determination. Unfortunately, the new findings reveal that many teenage girls drop out of sports due to low body confidence, preventing them from reaping these benefits.

Body Confidence: The Key to Participation

The Body Confident Sport, online coaching program is a pioneering initiative that aims to address and rectify the issue of declining participation in sports among teenage girls due to low body confidence.

This program, developed over two years in collaboration with world-renowned experts such as the Centre for Appearance Research (CAR) and the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport, utilizes a scientifically proven set of coaching tools designed to build body confidence in girls.

The Role of Coaches

Coaches play a pivotal role in creating a positive sports environment for girls, emphasizing self-esteem over performance. In the United States, 83% of girls reported that their coaches were the reason they felt more confident, and 61% of girls expressed interest in hearing about body confidence education from coaches. This underscores the significant influence coaches can have on fostering body confidence in young female athletes.

Athletes like Venus Williams and Laurie Hernandez are working to create a more inclusive, welcoming space for girls in sports. They recognize that sports can fuel confidence, allowing girls to enjoy a lifetime of movement and participation in the sports they love.

©GettyImages



Laurie Hernandez attends day three of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

“In sports, girls often face tremendous pressure – not just around performance and abilities, but also because of unrealistic expectations around their appearances. I am excited to work on this initiative to help nurture girls’ self-belief and confidence, foster a positive environment, and shift the conversation from appearance to capability. Our shared goal is to make sports a more inclusive, welcoming space for girls everywhere,” tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams said.

“We know that sports offer girls enormous benefits,” says Gold Medal Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez. “Coaches and athletes alike have a collective responsibility to create inclusive spaces and positive experiences that give all girls an opportunity to discover the power of sports. Sports fuels confidence, which in turn enables girls to enjoy a lifetime of moving and playing the sports they love.”