Paris Jackson shares unfiltered, make-up-free video in response to online trolls

Some celebrities make it a point not to read nasty comments, but Paris Jackson was unfortunately the victim of online trolls who shamed her for her appearance. The artist recently shared a video without filters and makeup on her Instagram reels, sending a message to some of her haters.

©Paris Jackson





She shared a bare-faced video writing over the clip, “This is no filter, no makeup and regular lighting for the people that wrote really s—ty comments about how old and haggard I look in my last video. I am literally 25.” “Just young and haggard, thank you very much,” she quipped.

The haters seemed to flock to the comments of her stunning look at Christian Louboutin’s “Rouge Stiletto” Beauty Event during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.



She is one of many stars enjoying the exciting events the week has to offer, which her haters will likely never experience in their lives. The lighting was pretty terrible in the video creating some wild shadows.

Amid the trolls were some fans defending her. “Relax people the light is causing a shadow on her face. Why is old such a label for undesirable beauty standards anyway!? She is beautiful and deserves to be treated with kindness. Not to mention she’s young and the lighting off,” read one of the commenters.

It’s not the first time Paris has responded to her comments. As noted by Page Six, there was a bizarre attack on her in August with people claiming she was trying to show off her armpit hair in a video she made for what would have been her dad, Michael Jackson’s 65th birthday.

For some reason, people were invested in her body hair and she saw enough comments to address it on Twitter. “I wasn’t tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair,” she wrote. “I’ve not shaved it for years and forget it’s there all the time. get over yourselves.” Staying confident, the singer clapped back, “i was pulling my hair up to show my glass-cutting jawline.”