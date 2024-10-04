Christian Nodal is now recovering at home after emergency hospitalization

There is finally an update about Christian Nodal's health two days after his hospitalization. Earlier this week, Nodal worried fans when he posted a photo from a hospital bed, eyes closed and hooked up to monitors, while his wife, Angela Aguilar, gently comforted him. On Thursday, Nodal released a statement via his label, JG Music, providing updates and explaining that he would be postponing some of his Pa'l Cora tour dates.

© @Nodal

The statement begins, "We would like to express our deep gratitude for the expressions of affection, concern, and prayers towards our artist Christian Nodal." Christian's condition was kept private until recently. His father-in-law, Pepe Aguilar, mentioned in an interview with Despierta América that Nodal had been battling a persistent fever, likely due to extreme exhaustion from overwork.

Thankfully, things have improved, and his agency confirmed the cause of his illness was a stomach infection: "He is already at home, where he must rest for a few days, continuing the treatment for the severe stomach infection that had him under observation in the emergency room."

© IG: @nodal Nodal's statement regarding his health

Regarding his tour, Nodal is taking more time to recover, leading to the postponement of shows scheduled for Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah, until November. His next performance is expected to be in Guadalajara, Mexico, on October 7th as part of the Fiestas de Octubre.

"As always, we appreciate the support and interest in the health of the greatest exponent of our regional Mexican music," the statement concludes.