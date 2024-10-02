Christian Nodal is hospitalized and reportedly awaiting test results

Fans of Christian Nodal are concerned after his Instagram account revealed on Tuesday night that he has to postpone his show due to "health reasons." They followed it with a photo of him in a hospital bed with his eyes closed, hooked up to IVs and monitors.

© @Nodal

Nodal appears to be with his wife, Angela Aguilar, whose face does not appear but is the most likely option for who is by his bedside. Just 24 hours before his hospitalization, the singer shared a selfie flipping off the camera wearing a sweater that said "Talented Motherf***er."

An insider from Nodal's team told ENSTARZ ¡Latino! that they are "waiting for the results of some tests" to figure out what is wrong.

The “Adiós Amor" singer is in the second leg of his 'Para El Cora' tour and his hospitalization came the day before his show on October 2nd in Hildago, Mexico. In the "urgent" message shared to his Instagram Story, they explained in Spanish that the 25-year-old singer would postpone his show for October 14th. His next show is this Friday, October 4, in Denver, CO, which has not been postponed yet.

Hopefully whatever is going on with the singer isn't too bad, and he's able to recover. He's booked and busy with a tour until December 7th.