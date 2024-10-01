Christina Aguilera goes viral after showing off her figure in skin-tight catsuit

Christina Aguilera continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album. The talented singer recently collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter and MGK for a special performance, reimagining the tracks and showing off her incredible vocals.

However, the musician has gained attention, not just for her voice but also for her appearance, as the internet continues to talk about her body transformation. Christina made headlines after her residency in Las Vegas and her attendance at the Grammys, with many online users commenting on her looks.

This time, the artist went viral after attending a workout studio in Los Angeles, where she posed for some photos wearing an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a skin-tight bodysuit paired with knee-high, leather boots.

© Instagram

Christina also wore silver jewelry, large sunglasses, and a soft glam makeup look. She also styled her hair in a ponytail and spent some time with her fans while promoting the 25th anniversary of her self-titled album.

© Instagram

Fans of the star showed concern, commenting on her looks, while others insisted she looked great. "Christina Aguilera even looks good in normal lighting when she's not on stage or on a set. She does have the bobblehead Ozempic thing going on but still looks amazing," one person wrote.

© Instagram

While someone else commented, "Christina has always been thin, she was naturally thin as a teenager. Her body fluctuated throughout the years as it does when [one gets] older, live[s], and [has] kids. Ozempic or not. She looks amazing."

Christina recently talked about the media's attention to her weight. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,'" she explained to Glamour.