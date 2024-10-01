Selena Gomez shared the advice she would give herself when she started in the entertainment industry

Selena Gomez would travel back in time to give her younger self a pep talk on how to take it easy. The 32-year-old mental health advocate, singer, actress, and businesswoman is currently promoting her new film, Emilia Pérez. While talking to E! News at the New York Film Festival on September 30, Gomez shared the advice she would give herself when she started in the Entertainment Industry.

"I would tell her to just calm down, everything's going to be fine on the other side," Gomez told the outlet. "It's a bit overwhelming being in this industry for so long," she said, referring to her first TV job on Barney & Friends at 10.

© Raymond Hall NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Selena Gomez is seen in midtown on September 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The singer of "The Heart Wants What It Wants" and star of Only Murders in the Building said that despite the challenges, she is happy with the path she followed. "I'm very grateful that I'm in a much more stable place," she assured.

Selena Gomez's latest movie

Gomez is celebrating the premiere of Emilia Pérez, a musical crime comedy that won in the Best Actress Award category at the Cannes Film Festival in May. "I just don't know if it's real. I'm even shaking in my voice," Gomez told E! News while addressing Oscar nomination chatter. "I'm grateful. I think this movie hits all different cylinders. It's very fun. It's very passionate, and it's about four women, really, and their journey. And it's been a blessing, so to just be in that category, it's an honor."

© Theo Wargo (L-R) Zoe Saldana, Adriana Paz, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Selena Gomez attend the "Emilia PÃ©rez" premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall Lincoln Center on September 30, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC)

Selena Gomez is also taking a break from music to focus on her acting career. "I'm not sure when I'm gonna get back in the lab, if you will. But I am enjoying the acting side," she said.

The French film, which also stars Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón, is one of the 2024 most talked-about films. The French Oscar committee has announced its full support for the film and has selected it as France's official submission for consideration at the upcoming Academy Awards. If France's submission is chosen, it will compete in the Best International Feature Film category at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Emilia Perez is a Spanish-language movie that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. The audience's enthusiastic response was palpable as they rose to their feet, applauding and cheering for several minutes, resulting in one of the longest-standing ovations in the festival's history. This incredible reception culminated in the film being awarded the esteemed Jury Prize, solidifying its status as a standout achievement in cinematic artistry.

The movie delves into the life of a Mexican drug lord who asks a lawyer for assistance in securing gender-affirming surgery. The film delves into complex themes of identity, power, and transformation within the Mexican drug trade.