Selena Gomez let loose with flirty dance at Sabrina Carpenter's NYC concert

Selena Gomez showed everything she got while enjoying Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. On Sunday, September 29, Gomez, 32, shared a video of herself dancing to Carpenter's "Juno" on Instagram.

The Only Murders in the Building star sensually danced her heart out in a plunging black mini dress and white booties. The video seems to have been recorded by her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, who reacted to the dance with a flirty comment: "Can't keep my hands to myself," the record producer wrote.

Selena Gomez's movie 'Emilia Perez' to represent France at the Oscars

Emilia Perez, the French film starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Karla Sofía Gascón, is one of the 2024 most talked-about films. France's Oscar committee has announced its full support for the film and has selected it as France's official submission for consideration at the upcoming Academy Awards. If France's submission gets picked, it will compete in the Best International Feature Film category at the prestigious awards ceremony.

"Emilia Perez" is a captivating Spanish-language film that debuted at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The audience's enthusiastic response was evident in the film's receiving one of the longest-standing ovations and winning the esteemed Jury Prize.

Selena Gomez in 'Emilia Perez'

The deadline for submitting films for consideration in the Best International Film category at the Oscars is November 14. Following this, the shortlist of contenders for this category will be announced on December 17. The highly anticipated nominations for the 2023 Oscars will be unveiled on January 17, with the prestigious awards ceremony scheduled for March 2.

Emilia Perez is a thought-provoking film that delves into the life of a Mexican drug lord who reaches out to a lawyer for assistance in securing gender-affirming surgery. The film explores complex themes of identity, power, and transformation within the context of the Mexican drug trade.

Gomez has openly expressed her enthusiasm for being part of this groundbreaking and emotionally charged film. In a heartfelt interview, she shared her overwhelming joy upon receiving the news of being offered the role, highlighting the significance of the project and its impact on her.

© Neilson Barnard Selena Gomez at the premiere of 'Emilia Perez'

"When I read it, I thought it was wild," said Gomez in an interview with Deadline. "I thought it was beautiful. I cried and when I did the audition, Jacques didn't know much about me, which I really appreciated because I feel as if he could see me as a blank canvas."

"And he really allowed me to help mold this character. I'm so deeply appreciative and honored to be a part of such a beautiful movie."