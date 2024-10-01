Raven-Symoné mourns the death of her father nearly one year after losing her brother

Raven Symone has lost another family member. The actor is mourning the death of her dad, Christopher Pearman, 63. She announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, October 1, with an old family photo of her and her parents, "My life has been long and abundant. And the path I’m on started with a dream," she wrote in the caption. "Hope he is watching with a smile on his face."

Raven started in the entertainment industry as a child actor with support from her dad and mom, Lydia Gaulden. In a 2006 interview for The Cheetah Girls, she explained, that her parents were her managers for the majority of my career. "When I turned 18 they said, 'Do what you want.' So I got a new manager," she explained. "But they’re still actively involved with my career. It just kind of took the pressure off of them. They’re with me 100 percent of the time and support me 3,000 percent."

© Getty Raven Symone, Lydia Gaulden, and Christopher Pearma

Her first big break was when she was three on The Cosby Show, which came out in 1990, and she has 74 credits for the series on IMDB.

An actor from the show, Gary LeRoi Gray, was in her comments sharing sweet memories of her father, “I will always remember him on the Cosby set providing games for us to play and telling jokes to keep us busy,” he wrote. “I’m so sorry Raven. My condolences to everyone in the family! Love you.”

Another tragic loss for Raven

Her dad's passing comes nearly a year after Raven lost her younger brother, Blaize, who died in November 2023. She revealed the news in December on Instagram, "It was a little bittersweet for me, to be honest, because last month I lost my brother, Blaize," she said in a Reel. "He was battling colon cancer for about two years, and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed, and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family have been a roller coaster."

Rest in peace.