Madonna's stepmother passes away at the age of 81

Madonna's stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, has passed away at the age of 81. Joan, who had a complex relationship with the pop icon when she was younger, died on September 24 after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. The news was confirmed by TMZ on September 26 via her online obituary.

© Kevin Mazur Madonna at her opening show in London

Born on February 3, 1943, Joan married Madonna’s father, Silvio "Tony" Ciccone, on April 16, 1966, becoming stepmother to his six children from his first marriage: Anthony, Martin, Paula, Christopher, Melanie, and, of course, Madonna. The family was described as "instant," and Joan, along with Tony, played an active role in their local Catholic Church.

Madonna has been open about her difficult relationship with Joan, especially in the early days. After her mother, Madonna Fortin, died of breast cancer in 1963, the future star struggled with her father moving on so quickly. Joan, despite her efforts to bond with Madonna, faced resistance. This tension seems to have become a theme in the singer's career with Madonna rebelling against her Catholic upbringing, I mean... "Like a Virgin."

In a 1999 interview with Larry King, Madonna reflected on her childhood relationship with Joan, saying, "Truthfully, I didn’t respect my stepmother when I was growing up. In retrospect, I was really hard on her." She admitted that Joan tried to create a relationship with her, but Madonna was not ready change after her mother's death.

Despite the rocky beginnings, it's possible their relationship softened over time. Although Madonna's public statements about her stepmother remained scarce in later years, Madonna is listed as a surviving child in her obituary.