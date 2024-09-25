Jennifer Garner wishes a very special man in her life a happy birthday

Jennifer Garner is celebrating a very special man in her life's birthday - her uncle. On Tuesday, she dedicated a post on Instagram for her 16.9 million followers, with a bit of his story. "Happy Birthday to my mom’s baby brother and Once Upon a Farm's favorite Uncle, Robert," she wrote in the caption.

The mother of three explained in the post that Robert lives on her family farm in Oklahoma, where he and his wife, Janet, grow organic vegetables for the farm with '"love and care." "They may be the smallest supplier to O’Farm’s blends, but they over-deliver on goodness and fun," she wrote.

Garner said they grew pumpkins for him this season and happily posed with their harvest, which was impressive. The Family Switch star looked so sweet sitting down surrounded by her organic squash, which she said inspired Once Upon a Farm's newest Farmer Jen blend, Pumpkin Apple Pie.

The 52-year-old has been making headlines for her lovely farm since she joined the brand Once Upon a Farm in 2017, but it has been a part of her life since she was born. The farm near Locust Grove, a northeast Oklahoma town of about 1,400, has been in her family for nearly a century, per The Oklahoman.

Jennifer's mother, Patricia English Garner, wrote in Southern Living in 2018 that her parents bought the 20-acre plot of land for $700 in 1936, which came with a two-room house with no electricity, no running water, and no indoor plumbing. It was during the Great Depression, and her dad, Harvey Newton English, used bonus money he received as a World War I veteran to pay for it. So, the fact that her uncle lives on the farm is a pretty sweet full-circle moment for her family's legacy.

A fashion moment before the farm

Jennifer said she was excited to be back on the farm soon, but for now, she is in Paris France. She was photographed at Christian Dior RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week looking stunning in a black dress and fall-approved gray coat.