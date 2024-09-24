Camila Cabello hits back at Sabrina Carpenter's song about Shawn Mendes romance in recent performance

All eyes continue to be on Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, and Camila Cabello. The three musicians have gained media attention, not just for their latest music releases, but also after online users noticed that some of their songs hinted at a brief romance between Sabrina and Shawn, which took place before Camila rekindled her relationship with the singer in April 2023.

The rumored drama was made more clear after Sabrina released the music video for her single 'Taste' starring Jenna Ortega. “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you," Sabrina sings while recreating the iconic 1992 movie 'Death Becomes Her.''

© Getty Images Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter at the MTV VMAs 2024

Most recently, Camila released a song titled 'Can Friends Kiss?' as part of the 'Magic City Edition' of her album 'C,XOXO.' The song seemingly addresses the drama. “I don’t like your new girl, she don’t move me / When you talk about her, I get moody," Camila sings, with fans pointing out similarities to Sabrina's song 'Coincidence.'

Meanwhile, Sabrina sings; "Tryna turn the past into the present tense,” adding, "And you’ve lost all your common sense (You’ve lost all your common sense) / The way you told me the truth, minus seven percent (Minus seven percent) / What a coincidence.”

© Dimitrios Kambouris Shawn Mendes attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Fast forward to Camila's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Camila sang 'Señorita,' which fans remember to be a collaboration with Shawn. “You say we’re just friends, but friends don’t know the way you taste," the musician sang, but this time she omitted the word 'Taste.'

“THAT SILENCE WAS LOUD,” a fan wrote, while someone else commented, "wait i adore the messiness." The viral clip has made fans wonder if the drama will continue, especially after Camila revealed the inspiration for her outfit at the MTV VMAs.

“So I kind of am having a funeral today for just everything that is negative, everything that doesn’t serve me. Death to the things that are negative, death to the people and the situations that try to bring you down," she said on the red carpet.