Jeremy Allen White kisses Molly Gordon ahead of Rosalía's birthday party

No, this isn't a scene from The Bear season 4. Jeremy Allen White and his co-star Molly Gordon were smooching off the clock. Photos from this week seem to confirm the rumors that the Golden Globe winner and Spanish songstress Rosalía have split.

© The Grosby Group Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon share smooches in LA

Rosalia had an all-out star-studded birthday bash on her birthday on September 25. White, who is still not related to Gene Wilder, was nowhere to be seen and photos later showed him kissing his beautiful on-screen love interest on the same day in Los Angeles.

© The Grosby Group The costars were also spotted on Friday

Gordon was dropping White off, and he was carrying his signature accessory—a pack of cigarettes. According to Page Six, the two were house hunting last Friday, with White driving a Rav 4 and holding a house flier.

© The Grosby Group Jeremy Allen White has been a single man since his divorce

The pair already had on-screen chemistry from seasons 1-3 of the Emmy Award-winning show, where Gordon plays his love interest. Their characters' romance ultimately ends when she breaks up with him after he's stuck in the restaurant freezer.

They both won Emmy awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy. Season 3 received mixed reviews, but fans are still eagerly waiting to see if Carmen will call Claire.

They both took home Emmys earlier this month

Rosalía and White's Love Story

White and Rosalía were linked shortly after her breakup with fiancé Rauw Alejandro in July 2023. The couple was first seen together in October 2023, with multiple outlets confirming the relationship in November.

They enjoyed many outings together—farmers markets, Mexican restaurants, and walks around LA—but it seems their love has fizzled out.