Lana Del Rey obtains a marriage license with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene: Who is he?

Lana Del Rey may soon be saying, "I do." News broke on Thursday that the 39-year-old singer obtained a marriage license with her boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene.

Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend leave Karen Elson's wedding at Electric Lady Studios in New York City

According to TMZ, they stopped by the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court on September 23. The couple now has 30 days from the date they applied to get married so it can be happening any day now!

So the big question is, who is Jeremy Dufrene?

Dufrene is a captain with Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana, where he leads guests on a high-speed ride through the bayou to spot birds and alligators and explore swamps. Del Rey first posted photos of Dufrene in 2019 on Facebook on one of his tours, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x" she captioned the post.

It's unclear if the couple has been keeping in touch since. She kept her love life relatively out of the public eye, sparking rumors from time to time with people like Quavo.

While people are only talking about Del Rey and Dufrene now, she posted him on Instagram in May, tagging him in the caption as "my guy.

Their relationship started gaining traction in August when people began sharing photos and videos of them online. In August, they were spotted at a diner, and a TikTok user shared a video of them holding hands at the Leeds Festival, where the singer was headlining.

Del Rey went public with him on September 7th at model Karen Elson's wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster in New York City. They had a color-coordinated blue moment, holding hands.

Now that they have a marriage license, more information is likely to come out about the alligator king and queen.