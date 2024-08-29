Is Lana del Rey's new boyfriend an alligator tour guide?

Lana del Rey's dating life has long been a great source of intrigue. Over the past years, the musician has been linked with a variety of men of different professions, including a cop, some musicians, and now, an alligator tour guide.

Recently, del Rey was spotted with Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator boat tour guide who has some connections in the entertainment world. A video shared on TikTok showed del Rey holding on to Dufrene's hand as they walked by a group of fans at a music festival, with the fans shocked at seeing del Rey standing so close to them.

The Daily Mail reported seeing Dufrene and del Rey spending time together in London, where they were seen shopping at Harrods and later getting a drink at the pub.

Dufrene and del Rey have a history together. It appears the two first met in 2019, at an alligator tour ride. She shared a photo of the two as she piloted his boat.

"Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x," she captioned the post, which showed her in the driver's seat while Dufrene sat next to her in an all-camo outfit.

Dufrene works for a company called Airboat Tours and is a captain, with his bio describing him as someone who used to work at a chemical plant and who now loves his job.

Glen Powell is also friends with him, sharing photos with Dufrene on one of his boat tours.

Del Rey's dating history

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Lan del Rey and Sean Larkin

Lana del Rey is a private celebrity, rarely commenting on her personal life. Still, the media has learned of some of the people that she's dated in the past, including Sean Larkin, a cop and reality TV personality from the show Live PD. She's also been linked to various musicians, including Jack Donoghue, and Evan Winiker.

She's yet to confirm or address the dating rumors with Dufrene.