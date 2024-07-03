Did Lana Del Rey and Quavo just confirm their romance?

Lana Del Rey and Quavo have released their highly anticipated collaboration 'Tough' after teasing visuals and sharing snippets of the song, getting fans excited about the new project, and following romantic rumors between the pair after they were spotted hanging out several times, including their viral moment in Atlanta and their latest performance.

Directed by Wyatt Spain Winfrey, the new video was seemingly filmed around the same time as their trip to Atlanta, where they caused commotion at a local bar and documented their fun moments with the fans who stopped by to catch a glimpse, while others were even able to party with the two musicians, who were having dinner with their inner circle.

© Instagram/LanaDelRey

The latest release drops just in time for the 4th of July and shows Lana and Quavo getting cozy, driving around, and singing with scenic views of rural America. The two artists sing to each other, with Quavo embracing Lana at one point.

"Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff on your grandpa's glass," they sing together in the chorus of the track. "Life's gonna do what it does / Sure as the good Lord up above / I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough."

The pair performed the new song at Boston’s Fenway Park on June 21, with many taking to social media to comment on their chemistry on stage. Their latest collaboration seems to be included in Lana's upcoming project, which she previously revealed would be titled 'Lasso' and is set to be released in September of this year.