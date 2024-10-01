Gavin Creel, 'American Horror Stories' alum and Tony Award winning actor, dies at 48

Gavin Creel, an award-winning actor and performer known for his many portrayals in Broadway shows, died this past Monday in his home in New York. He was 48 years old.

Creel's death was confirmed by one of his representatives, who shared Creel died at his home in New York after being diagnosed with metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma. His form of cancer was aggressive and rare, with him being diagnosed in July, where he received treatment. After a few months, Creel transitioned to hospice care in his home. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sarcoma is a type of cancer that grows in bone and connective tissue and nowadays makes up 1 percent of cancer diagnoses.

The Broadway community has been grieving the death of Creel, a young and talented actor who won the Tony Award in 2017 for his work in "Hello, Dolly!" where he played the role of Cornelius Hackl. He received his first Tony nomination in 2001, for his Broadway debut in "Thoroughly Modern Millie." He was also nominated for his work in the musical "Hair," in 2009. Some of his stage credits include "The Book of Mormon," "Waitress," and "Into The Woods."

Aside from his work in the theater, Creel was also featured in "American Horror Stories," where he starred in a two-episode arc alongside Matt Bomer as the character of Troy Winslow. He also did some voice work for the animated shows "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure" and "Central Park."

The Broadway community in mourning

Over the past day, various prominent members of the Broadway community have shared their thoughts on social media. "Shattered," wrote Lin Manuel Miranda in an Instagram post. He revealed that Creel was involved in the initial stages of Hamilton, playing the role of the king. "Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent," he continued. "He is so loved and it is unimaginable that he’s no longer with us."

"Sometimes, I don’t have the right words to describe my sadness. Today is one of those days," wrote Josh Gad, an alum of "The Book of Mormon." "We have lost someone far too young, far too early still in his journey and far too impactful to our creative community."