'Harry Potter' actress Maggie Smith dies at 89

Maggie Smith, the acclaimed two-time Oscar-winning actor known for her roles in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" and "California Suite," as well as for portraying Professor McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" films and the Dowager Countess in "Downton Abbey," passed away at the age of 89, as confirmed by her publicist and children.

Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, released a joint statement honoring their mother. "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning," they wrote. "She was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," they concluded.

Dame Maggie Smith arrives to attend Evensong at the Chapel Royal Hampton Court Palace, to celebrate the Centenary of the founding of the Companions of Honour on June 13, 2017 in London, England.

Dame Maggie Smith (1934–2024): A Legendary Career in Stage and Screen

Early Life and Stage Beginnings

Born on December 28, 1934, in Ilford, Essex, England, Smith's love for acting began in her youth. She made her stage debut in 1952 as a student at the Oxford Playhouse and later transitioned to Broadway in "New Faces of '56," marking the beginning of a fantastic stage career. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Smith established herself in British theatre, often performing alongside her contemporary and lifelong friend, Dame Judi Dench. Smith worked with the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Her Broadway successes included Tony Award nominations for "Private Lives" (1975) and "Night and Day" (1979), with a win for Best Actress in a Play for her unforgettable performance in "Lettice and Lovage" (1990).

English actress Maggie Smith, UK, 8th March 1970.

Cinematic Success and Academy Awards

In addition to her stage career, Smith was a celebrated film actress, gaining international acclaim for her versatility in a wide range of roles. She won her first Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying an eccentric Scottish teacher in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" (1969). Her second Oscar, this time for Best Supporting Actress, came nearly a decade later for her role in "California Suite" (1978), in which her brilliant comedic timing shone through.

Actress Maggie Smith is all smiles as she holds up her "Oscar" which she won as Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 51st Annual Academy Awards at the Music Center. She won it for her role in the comedy "California Suite".

Iconic Roles and Late-Career Fame

A new generation of audiences was introduced to Smith through her portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" film series (2001–2011), where her commanding presence and warmth captured the essence of the beloved character. Additionally, Smith played memorable roles in films such as "Sister Act" (1992), and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" (2012).

Maggie Smith gives Rupert Grint a kiss as they arrive for the World Premiere of Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince at Empire Leicester Square on July 7, 2009 in London, England.

In her later years, Smith achieved newfound fame as the sharp-tongued, quick-witted Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the acclaimed period drama "Downton Abbey" (2010–2015). Her portrayal of the character earned her three Primetime Emmy Awards and the adoration of audiences worldwide, cementing her place as a pop culture icon.

Legacy and Honors

Her contributions to the arts were acknowledged with numerous honorary awards, including the British Film Institute Fellowship in 1993, the BAFTA Fellowship in 1996, and the Society of London Theatre Special Award in 2010. In 1990, Queen Elizabeth II made Smith a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in recognition of her services to drama.