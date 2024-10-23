Willow Smith traded her signature braids and curly locks for a sleek long ponytail

Willow Smith's ability to effortlessly switch up her style is displayed in her latest collaboration with Adidas. The 'Meet Me At Our Spot' singer and 23-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has dropped a fresh campaign with the sportswear giant. In a surprising move, she traded her signature curly locks for a sleek, long ponytail, a transformation that, when paired with vibrant Adidas tracksuits and classic Superstar sneakers, showcases Willow's versatility as a style icon, able to adapt to any fashion trend.

The campaign, done in partnership with JD Sports, highlights her ability to blend street style with high fashion. Upon its release, Willow took to Instagram to share a video of her modeling the looks, and fans quickly showed their support.

"BIG GRATITUDE @adidasoriginals & @JDSportsUS," she wrote in her caption, sprinkling her message with a star and praying hands emojis. The post was met with an outpouring of praise from her followers, with one commenting, "Willow, I am so proud of you! You're KILLING it! I love you."

Willow's fashion journey has been just as eclectic and dynamic as her career in music and literature. In addition to her success as a musician, she's the author of "Black Shield Maiden," further solidifying her multi-faceted identity. The Hollywood icons' youngest daughter has grown up in the public eye alongside her brothers Jaden, 26, and Trey, 30. Over the years, she's developed a distinct voice and style, both of which continue to inspire fans across the globe.

With her fearless approach to style and ever-evolving persona, it's clear Willow Smith is only just getting started. She recently made a powerful debut on the runway, a significant milestone in her burgeoning fashion career, as she presented her latest collaboration with Moncler Genius. This move aligns her with other major artists like A$AP Rocky and NIGO and sets the stage for an exciting future in fashion.

© Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith supports Willow Smith's new career as a fashion designer for Moncler

Willow unveiled her new collection at Moncler's "The City of Genius" installation in Shanghai, receiving support from her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada proudly shared her excitement on social media, celebrating her daughter's accomplishments: "Here in Shanghai with @willowsmith to celebrate the collection she designed for @moncler's The City of Genius installation," Jada gushed. "She really showed out with her designs. Her collection is AMAZING."

Willow's collection balances comfort and high fashion, featuring oversized puffer silhouettes, roomy clothing, and innovative details such as zippers and multiple pockets. In a clever twist, the Moncler "M" is flipped upside down to create Willow's signature "W," representing her unique mark on the brand.

© Pierre Suu Willow Smith attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

In an interview with "Highsnobiety," Willow expressed the creative vision behind her collection. "I truly believe that whatever art you choose to create, whether it's music, fashion, filmmaking, etc., should come from a deep place of inspiration and honesty within the artist," she explained. In a personal touch, one of the pieces in the line even features lyrics from her song "Alone."​​​​