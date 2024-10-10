Willow Smith shows support for her brother Jaden Smith after the release of his latest project

Jaden Smith is showing his excitement after the release of his latest musical project. The singer and actor is exploring "young love" in his new tracks, admitting that he has been working in the studio for a long time and is ready to showcase his emotions and vulnerability through music.

His new music comes after his recent breakup with model Sab Zada. And while he has yet to talk about the split publicly, he said that his music speaks about his deeper feelings. Jaden has received enormous support not just from his fans, who had been waiting for new music for a while, but also from his family.

© Steve Granitz Sab Zada, Jaden Smith arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die'

Jaden's sister, Willow Smith, joined him for the release of his song and music video titled D.U.M.B. The pair celebrated at a movie theater, one week after the release of the project. The singer took to social media to share a video with Willow, where he can be seen dancing and singing along and his sister joins him at the end.

Jaden looked thrilled to be presenting his new music video to his sister, as he is set to release two more songs on October 18, including 'Gorgeous' and 'The Coolest Part 2.' The new tracks are part of his new project '2024: A Case Study on the Long Term Effects of Young Love.'

The celebrity family is always supporting each other, with Jaden previously showing love for Willow after the release of her album, as well as her latest debut as an author with her novel 'Black Shield Maiden.'

© GettyImages Willow and Jaden Smith

The talented family is known for their music as well as their acting skills. Will Smith also released his new album since his last project in 2005. “I have a project that is the most personal and powerful music project I’ve ever done. The idea of the music is, ‘Dance in your darkest moments,'” the Hollywood star said in July.