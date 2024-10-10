Selena Gomez stepped out in the timeless look Jackie O used to wear

Selena Gomez has been booked and busy. The Hollywood star continues to promote her new movie 'Emilia Perez' around the world, making special appearances and sharing her experience on the set of the movie. Selena has also been attending multiple events for her brand 'Rare Beauty,' showing off her stunning looks on and off the red carpet.

The businesswoman was spotted in New York City wearing a casual yet elegant look. Selena was photographed at her arrival and posed for some photos at the event, sporting one of Jackie Kennedy Onassis' favorite outfits.

© Bettmann Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Selena looked business chic following the Jackie O formula, replacing the black pants and a white top combo with white pants and a black top. The outfit is simple enough to pair it with chunky statement jewelry.

© XNY/Star Max Selena Gomez in New York City.

The actress styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a glamorous makeup look, making her look the perfect choice for the event. Selena has been showing off her fall outfits recently in NYC, wearing the same fashion trend worn by other celebs, including Katie Holmes.

Selena stepped out in a classic denim trend, which includes high-rise wide-leg jeans paired with a basic top. She looked effortlessly cool in a black top and black pointed-toe heels.

© XNY/Star Max

Her success throughout her career:

Selena has had tremendous success throughout her career in the entertainment business. The star is now enjoying the Oscar buzz around her latest performance in 'Emilia Perez,' and has reached billionaire status with her business ventures.

The businesswoman recently shared the advice she would give herself when she started in the industry. "I would tell her to just calm down, everything's going to be fine on the other side," she said to E! News at the New York Film Festival. "It's a bit overwhelming being in this industry for so long," she added.