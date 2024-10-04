Selena Gomez' mom talks about her motherhood journey after having her daughter at 16: 'We grew up together'

Selena Gomez started her career in the entertainment business at a very young age. The Hollywood star, who reached billionaire status with her beauty brand 'Rare,' continues to have a successful journey in film and television, apart from her popularity in music.

The 'Emilia Perez' actress has had a close relationship with her family throughout her career, with her mom Mandy Teefey by her side. During the latest cover of Glamour, Mandy opened up about her experience seeing her daughter's success and her journey as a mom after having Selena at 16.

© Jean Baptiste Lacroix

"It was almost like we grew up together," she said to the publication, explaining she "didn't have any idea of what to expect" when she gave birth to Selena. "We joke that we’re going to have to be in retirement homes at the same time. We’re only 16 years apart," she said, admitting that having Selena was "a blessing."

© David Livingston

Mandy went on to say that she wanted to raise Selena with good values amid her rise in fame and popularity. "Then you have the added pressure of them under the spotlight, and they’re trying to grow and be themselves and go through what every other kid goes through, and they don’t get to do that free of judgment," she said.

© Gregg DeGuire

"That is one of my favorite stories," she continued. "She was getting out of the trailer, and there was an umbrella, and they were holding it for her, and then they were bringing her food and all this stuff, and I was like, "She can hold her own umbrella."

"She needs to learn how to pump her own gas in her car. She needs to be a person first," she concluded.