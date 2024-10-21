Willow Smith shines in Moncler collab, supported by mom Jada Pinkett Smith

At 23, Willow Smith is making waves not only in the music industry but also in the fashion world. Known for her bold and experimental style, Willow has successfully transitioned from pop star to fashion icon, recently making a powerful debut on the runway. Her latest collaboration with Moncler Genius is turning heads, aligning her with other major artists like A$AP Rocky and NIGO.

In a highly anticipated moment, Willow unveiled her new collection at Moncler's "The City of Genius" installation in Shanghai. While A$AP had Rihanna by his side at the Moncler runway show, Willow received support from none other than her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada proudly shared her excitement on social media, celebrating her daughter's accomplishments: "Here in Shanghai with @willowsmith to celebrate the collection she designed for @moncler's The City of Genius installation," Jada gushed. "She really showed out with her designs. Her collection is AMAZING."

© Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith supports Willow Smith's new career as a fashion designer for Moncler

Willow's line balances comfort and high fashion, featuring oversized puffer silhouettes, spacious clothes, and transformative details like zippers and multiple pockets. In a clever twist, the Moncler "M" is flipped upside down to become Willow's signature "W," symbolizing her stamp on the brand.

Appearing on the runway in a sleek black leather jacket, matching pants, and a white button-down, Willow wowed audiences. Jada, 53, accompanied her in a statement-making sleeveless puffer jacket, which was turned into a floor-length dress from the collection, showcasing the durability and versatility of Willow's designs.

© Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith supports Willow Smith's new career as a fashion designer for Moncler

In an interview with "Highsnobiety," Willow expressed the creative vision behind her collection. "I truly believe that whatever art you choose to create, whether it's music, fashion, filmmaking, etc., should come from a deep place of inspiration and honesty within the artist," she explained. In a personal touch, one of the pieces in the line even features lyrics from her song "Alone."

Drawing inspiration from nature—a theme central to her music and fashion—Willow emphasized how the outdoors influenced her Moncler collaboration. "I'm incredibly passionate about the outdoors and exploring this magnificent earth, up close and personal when I can, so it was important that these pieces reflected that," she said. Her vision was to create something not only beautiful but practical, envisioning clothes that could seamlessly transition from "nighttime camping to high fashion evening wear."

© Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith supports Willow Smith's new career as a fashion designer for Moncler

Willow's aesthetic is grounded in contrasts, as she strives to fuse minimalism with utility, femininity with masculinity, and black with white. "Bringing two juxtaposing ideas together in an elegant way is something that really excites me, and I wanted to explore that in this collection," she said.

The Moncler Genius collaboration marks a milestone in Willow's evolving career. Her ability to cross artistic boundaries makes her a truly dynamic and influential figure. Whether music or fashion, Willow's work reflects her creative identity, pushing boundaries while staying true to herself.

The Smiths support each other

Willow is not the only Smith with new projects. Her brother, Jaden Smith, is exploring "young love" in his new musical release. His new music comes on the heels of his breakup with model Sab Zada. And while he has not publicly talked about the split, he said that his music speaks about his deeper feelings.

© Cindy Ord/MG24 Willow Smith and Jaden Smith attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Willow joined him for the release of his song and music video, D.U.M.B. One week after the project's release, the pair celebrated at a movie theater. The singer took to social media to share a video with Willow, in which he can be seen dancing and singing along. Jaden was excited to share his new music video with his sister. He is scheduled to release two more songs on October 18, titled "Gorgeous" and "The Coolest Part 2." These new tracks are part of his upcoming project, "2024: A Case Study on the Long-Term Effects of Young Love."