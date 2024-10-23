Rihanna and A$AP Rocky eating hamburgers in Barbados will make you believe in love

Celebrity couples come and go, making it hard to believe in true love, but Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are ultimate goals. The parents are fan favorites, and their love is undeniable. While we’ve seen them dressed to impress at the Met Gala, their night enjoying food wrapped in aluminum foil in Barbados could be some of their best photos.

On October 22, the couple was spotted at Zouk nightclub in Rihanna's native Barbados, where they indulged in some grub from Ras the Burger Guy. The superstars looked like a couple of down-to-earth foodies, happier than ever as they enjoyed hamburgers and hot dogs.

According to the Grosby Group, they shared the love by ordering a feast for everyone around. The looks on their faces were nothing short of bliss as they posed with their food.

It was a fun night out for the busy parents. The couple shares two children, Rza, 2, and Riot, 1. On Rocky's W Magazine cover, the singer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, said he knew from their early days that Rih was the woman he wanted to be the mother of his children. “I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think," he shared.

They first met in 2012 when they were both around 26 but didn't start dating until late 2019, confirming the relationship in 2020.

In April, with Interview, the "Diamonds" singer told the outlet they started dating with "caution" because they knew they could hurt each other. "We've seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we were capable of and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives. We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution," she explained.

She went on to compare the relationship to a flower, saying they let whatever happens happen. "It's either going to die or blossom. But I'm going to let it decide itself." Two babies later, it has clearly blossomed.