Cardi B reveals she's been in the hospital and cancels show due to medical emergency

Cardi B has canceled her upcoming performance at One Music Fest in Atlanta due to a “medical emergency," and fans are both giving grace and making speculations about what could have caused it. The singer, who just welcomed her third child on September 7, shared the news on Instagram explaining that she's been in the hospital.

© Getty Cardi B has had one of the craziest bouncebacks after giving birth. Her figure shocked fans at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, 2024

"I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE Music Fest," Cardi wrote in a screenshot. "Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon," she wrote in the caption.

While the 32-year-old didn’t provide further details about her condition, fans are speculating it's because Cardi didn't take adequate time to rest after giving birth. "That’s a setback. Stay in the house for 2 months after you have babies!!! Give ur body time to heal," "Should’ve sat down after you had that baby but nooooooo," and "Definitely a setback moving too fast gotta rest up fr and give your body time to heal from having a whole baby," read some of the liked comments.

As for where the fans are coming from, the rapper has had one of the craziest bouncebacks after giving birth and her figure has shocked fans. Just a week after welcoming her daughter she posted a video on a stair master, captioned, "I'm not playing with y'all, one week out." The clip made its way to X (formerly Twitter), where one user reposted it with the comment, "It’s barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane."

The post quickly gained traction, racking up over 10 million views. Cardi addressed the comment by explaining that this postpartum recovery feels different from her previous ones. "This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two," she replied.

© Getty Cardi looked snatched at her 32nd birthday party on October 11

The "Bodak Yellow" star also assured fans that she’s working out safely, saying she’s focusing on her mental health. "I’m not doing heavy lifting, no muscle straining, squatting, none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me, that’s work and staying active," she shared.

Earlier this month she also shut down speculation that she got her body done immediately after giving birth, reposting a fan who defended her saying you have to wait six months before doing so.

Whatever is going on with Cardi we hope she gets well soon!