Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan finally settle and finalize divorce six years after split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan can finally close the chapter on their relationship. After filing for divorce in 2018, it has now officially been finalized.

Better times between the couple

DailyMail was the first to report the news. Although the full details are sealed, it's been confirmed through court docs that both agreed to waive spousal support, as they avoided a trial that was set for December.

They also committed to resolving any future child support issues privately with a judge, and they have 45 days to adjust child support or settle any contract dispute.

As for why it took six years, one of the biggest conversations was regarding earnings from Tatum's Magic Mike franchise. Per People, Dewan's lawyers claimed that she is still entitled to earnings, noting Tatum developed and co-financed it during their marriage "with community effort and marital funds."

The couple's divorce announcement

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of Step Up and welcomed Everly in 2013. After announcing their separation, Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018, and they reached a custody agreement in January 2020.

Following their split, Dewan found love with Steve Kazee, and they got engaged in February 2020, just weeks before she gave birth to their son Callum, 4. They recently welcomed their second child, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, in June.

© Getty Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan welcomed their second child together

The former couple announced their divorce in a joint statement, writing, "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple... We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together."

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," they continued, adding there were “no secrets nor salacious events” that led to the divorce.

Will Channing ever get married again?

© Tommaso Boddi Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have found love

As seen by the fact that his divorce took six years, marriages—and the end of them—can be taxing and expensive. He shared his thoughts about the possibility of getting married again, saying, “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again."

Tatum, who has found love again with Zoe Kravitz, went on to explain later in the interview, “Relationships are hard for me... Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”