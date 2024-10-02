Dave Grohl spotted without wedding ring after welcoming love child

Dave Grohl is going through the motions of life after welcoming a child out of wedlock. The Foo Fighters singer came clean about the hiccup on September 10, sharing the news on social media. While he maintained that he was committing to regaining the trust of his wife Jordyn Blum, he was photographed on Wednesday without a wedding ring.

© The Grosby Group Dave Grohl, leader of Foo Fighters, was seen without his wedding ring during a solo outing in Encino

Ditching their symbol of everlasting love is usually a bad sign for celebrity couples in a time of drama. Any time Grohl steps outside, he has to assume he will be caught by paparazzi amid such a juicy scandal. He spent the day running errands, which included getting a huge box of Parliament cigarettes, and his left hand was blingless.

© The Grosby Group The singer shares two children with his wife

While the photos have been making headlines, it is hard to know for certain that the rockstar used to regularly wear a band. In photos from a show in April, there was no ring to be found.

© Getty Dave Grohl performs with Foo Fighters on Day 6 on April 28, 2024, without a ring

Grohl and Blun got married in 2003, and they are parents to daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. There didn't seem to be trouble in paradise until the reveal, and they attended a Wimbledon tennis match on July 2nd.

© Getty Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Grohl are seen in the Royal Box during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 on July 2

Grohls big surprise

The 55-year-old singer revealed in an Instagram post, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage." “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. The woman's identity has not been revealed.

The couple's teenage daughters deactivated their social media accounts after the drama. As for their mom, insiders told People the businesswoman has known “for a while” about the baby.

"She was shocked when she found out about the baby. Her friends are like family, and they rallied around her," another source said. After the announcement, the Foo Fighters canceled their set at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut.