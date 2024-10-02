Johnny Depp on his first exhibition in New York: 'Art has always been my sanctuary'

Johnny Depp has officially debuted his first art exhibition in the heart of New York entitled “A Bunch Of Stuff." After walking the red carpet in Spain for the premiere of his latest film, Modi, the 61-year-old actor returned to the USA for a personal project that holds a special place in his heart.

On Monday, September 30, Depp's closes circle along with our sister brand ¡Hola! gathered at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City to celebrate the opening of his immersive and experimental art exhibition. It's a body of work spanning decades, starting when he was 20 until today, as well as some artifacts from his homes and art studios.

Guests included “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Depp’s sister Christi Dembrowski, director Jim Jarmusch and actor Justin Bartha.

The exhibition showcases a large collection of artworks created by the actor, which reflect his personality and sense of humor throughout the different stages of his life.

The 61-year-old carries the same depth that fuels his impactful work across different media. His style is known for its raw, stream-of-consciousness approach, capturing the human experience in the moment. Visitors will be drawn in by the exhibition’s cinematic soundtrack, immersive animations, and one-of-a-kind gallery spaces.

Depp's fascination with humanity and its darkness has led him to paint almost exclusively portraits, whether anonymous or of his closest circle. Even today, his artistic practice is one of his daily habits, often revealed through poems, words, and quotes put on paper.

“Through the magic and madness of life, art has always been my sanctuary. These pieces, which were born at different stages of my life, are a residue of what I have lived. A necessary process for me,” the actor shared.

From portraits of figures like his mother, Betty Sue, and close friends Marlon Brando and Julian Schnabel, to his own take on fame in a pair of paintings titled “Death By Confetti,” his exhibition is one worth experiencing, opening to the public starting October 4 at 600 West 27th Street in New York City. It's presented by BAUART, creator of world-class museums, exhibitions, and experiences, in association with Pantheon Art and its partner TAIT, a global leader in cultural experiences.