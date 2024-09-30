Meet Inés Bahachille, leading Latina legal expert and mentor

Inés Bahachille is one of the world's leading experts in law. Before becoming the Senior Vice President and Chief Counsel of Mondelez International, she built a career in Venezuela and the US, focused on working on companies while always making time for the younger generations. She also served as a professor across some of the world's leading education institutions.

Bahachille was born and raised in Venezuela. She grew up in Caracas, in a family where hard work and education were some of their pillars.

© Hispanic Executive

She was a hard worker from the beginning, working on her school newspaper, where she interviewed teachers and students and published her first work. Her job at the school newspaper would also determine part of her future, inspiring her to pursue justice and helping others as one of her life's motivations.

“I would defend any injustice I saw at school. I would be the one saying something isn’t fair and representing my classmates," she said to Hispanic Executive.

Bahachille pursued her interests in justice and fairness by studying law at the Universidad Catolica Andres Bello, in Caracas, where she graduated first in her class. She then acquired her first job at Lagoven, where she served as a legal associate, getting some of her first experiences working in a male-dominated industry, an experience that women all over the world are acquainted with.

“I made my way in a man’s world by gaining their trust and not being just a pretty face. You have to work hard to find your place," she said.

© Inés Bahachille

Bahachille built a long and successful career in Venezuela, which included nourishing experiences with young students as she worked part-time at her alma mater.

“The main reason was to give back to the university and encourage students and young generations to work hard and pursue their dreams in law, despite the circumstances in Venezuela," she said.

Wanting to continue her education and have new experiences, Bahachille applied for a Fulbright Scholarship in the US, earning a master's degree from New York State University. While she had to return to Caracas after fulfilling her studies, the experience planted a seed that would bloom years later, pushing her to seek work opportunities that could result in her moving abroad.

In 2008, after building a career with plenty of diverse experiences, Bahachille acquired a job in Diageo, Venezuela. A few years later, the company relocated her to Miami, fulfilling a lifelong dream of moving to the US.

Nowadays, she works at Mondelez International, a conglomerate based in the US that's one of the largest companies in the world. She's been working there for the past give years, making her way up the ranks. She's also a member of the adjunct faculty of the University of Miami, sharing some of the knowledge she's acquired with future lawyers and young people who want to pursue justice.