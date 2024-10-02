The reason why Taylor Swift has skipped Travis Kelce's NFL games

Football season kicked off, meaning that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are at the forefront of everyone's minds. And while she has been spotted in games this season, over the past two weeks, Swift hasn't attended the Kansas City Chiefs games, sparking some concern from fans.

According to sources that spoke to Page Six, Swift's decision to skip the games has nothing to do with her romance with Kelce. Their relationship is still in a good place. The fact that she hasn't attended his last matches are due to security concerns. “If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” said the source, claiming that Swift has worked many times with Arrowhead Stadium, the home base of the Chiefs.

“She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

To top it all off, Swift and Kelce are busier than ever, with her readying up for the last leg of her Eras Tour, and Kelce making appearances in TV shows, game shows, and various ads.

“They are both tough people," says the source, claiming the pair can take on their fair share of rough patches without letting them affect their relationship.

Kelce's performance on the field

Ever since the start of football season, Kelce has been under pressure to perform better due to some underwhelming performances in the first three games. At his last match, Kelce appeared to get out of his rut, pushing the Chiefs to win 17 - 10 over the Los Angeles Chargers. While he's yet to score his first touchdown, Kelce made seven receptions in nine targets for 89 yards, having a bigger impact in the game than in his previous three appearances with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs continue with their undefeated streak.