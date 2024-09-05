Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a breakup plan? Alleged PR document explained

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are involved in one of the world's most notorious relationships. Swift is perhaps the world's biggest artist, while Kelce is an athlete who has helped his team win the Super Bowl three times. A new document posted on Reddit claimed that the two had a media plan in case of a break-up, sparking all manner of debate. The document prompted Kelce's PR team to share a statement.

© GettyImages Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The document is titled "Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," and was shared on Reddit, featuring the logo of Full Scope, the company that works with Kelce.

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued, or authorized by this agency," said Full Scope, the company that works with Kelce in a statement to PEOPLE.

Per Full Scope, the company was seeking "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

The post has since been taken down.

More details about Kelce and Swift's relationship

© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at his concert

Despite the speculation of fans, Kelce and Swift appear to remain together. In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this September 3rd, Kelce revealed that Swift has grown increasingly interested in football. “She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules or anything…I think she was just curious about the profession," he said.

Kelce also confirmed that Swift has been drafting up some plays. "I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet, but if they ever do I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation," he said. “She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. We’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office."