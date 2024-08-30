Patrick Mahomes says Taylor Swift has been 'drawing up' football plays

Patrick Mahomes appreciates Taylor Swift's input. The quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs has revealed that Swift has an interest in football and that she has spent a lot of time with the team following her relationship with Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end.

© Charles McQuillan/TAS24 Taylor Swift performing in Dublin

“She’s really interested in football,” said Mahomes in an interview with NFL. “She asks a lot of great questions. She’s been drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in."

Mahomes and Kelce have been playing for the same team for years, taking the Super Bowl this past February. Winning the cup was a big moment for fans of the Chiefs and Swift fans, who'd caught glimpses of her all through the season.

According to E! News, Swift attended 13 football matches, acquiring a good amount of knowledge of the sport. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” said Swift in an interview with TIME last December. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at his concert

More details about Swift and Kelce's romance

Swift and Kelce have one of the world's most notorious relationships. The two have spoken up about their dynamic and the things that matter to them, revealing that one of the most important things for them is to support each other.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told TIME. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Just as Swift has attended plenty of Kelce's games, Kelce has attended plenty of Swift's concerts. Earlier this summer, he was featured onstage, being a part of "The Tortured Poets Department" section of her show.

“She found the perfect part of the show for me to come in,” he said in an episode of his podcast, New Heights. “It was the perfect time for me to go up there and be a ham and have some fun.”

