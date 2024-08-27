Selena Gomez doesn't confirm or deny if Taylor Swift might do a cameo in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez has recruited iconic actors to star alongside her in Only Murders in the Building, so when asked if her best friend Taylor Swift might have a role in the mystery comedy-drama television series, the Latina actress reacted unexpectedly.

"You're hilarious," Selena told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi. "She's a little busy, you guys." Despite Taylor's schedule, the Rare Beauty founder said she would love it if her fellow singer made a cameo. "Oh dear," she said. "I love that."

© Getty Images Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)

In addition to Selena Gomez, the show's new season stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria.

"Listen, she calls us every day," Steve joked, referring to Taylor. "Here—she's calling right now. Ahh, I'll take it later."

© Getty Images (L-R) Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Martin Short and John Hoffman attend the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building" at Paramount Studios on August 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"Here's how I unite Taylor Swift and Selena," Steve continued. "Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena. In the situations I've seen—politically, trolls, everything—she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things."

Selena responded, "I wish I was recording that to send to her."

© Getty Images BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Selena Gomez arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

In July 2024, Selena Gomez made history after becoming the most Emmy-nominated Latina producer. She is nominated in the "Best Comedy Series" category as Executive Producer on Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building." Additionally, Gomez received her first acting Emmy nomination for "Best Actress in a Comedy Series" for her role as Mabel.

Selena is also involved in one of the buzziest movies of the season. Directed by award-winning French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez," stars Gomez alongside Zoe Saldaña and Edgar Ramirez. "I can't believe I got the movie, I'm so gonna cry right now," says Gomez when she finds out she got the role. "I don't want to cry," she says, covering her face.

"When I found out I got the part for @emiliaperezfilm and the sessions in between lolll," Gomez captioned the post.

© GettyImages Selena Gomez, Saldana, and Karla Sofia Gascon.

"Jacques [Audiard], the director, was so wonderful," Gomez said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"We were able to build the character, Jessi, around my ability, and I was so grateful for that. It allowed me to not only focus on just making sure I was speaking Spanish — I could be a little bit more free and focus on my performance."

Netflix's official synopsis for “Emilia Perez” reads: “This odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Gascón) enlists Rita (Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her ‘true self’ and undergo gender reassignment surgery.”

“Emilia Perez” will open in theaters on November 1 and be available on Netflix starting November 13.

