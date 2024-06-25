Eva Longoria revels in fun times with 'Only Murders in the Building' cast

Eva Longoria is spilling the beans on her delightful experience filming the highly anticipated fourth season of "Only Murders in the Building." In a recent chat with E! News, the actress opened up about the joy and laughter she shared with co-stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. "Selena and I have so much fun," Longoria, who resides in Spain with her family, told the outlet.

"My role is really funny, so we just laugh a lot. And to be with Martin (Short) and Steve (Martin) – I mean, I grew up with them; they are comedy giants."

© Getty Images Actress Eva Longoria (L) and actress/singer Selena Gomez attends Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Longoria's infectious enthusiasm for the project highlights the chemistry and camaraderie that have become trademarks of the hit series. Her role in the upcoming season promises to bring a fresh wave of humor and excitement, further elevating the already stellar dynamic between the lead characters.

The show revolves around "three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one." It has captivated audiences with its clever storytelling and brilliant performances. Adding Longoria to the mix will inject more energy and hilarity into the series.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

This time, the group will uncover the death of Charles' stunt double, played by Jane Lynch. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short's characters will be following a series of clues to unwrap the truth about the case, starting with a trip to Los Angeles, which seems to be a significant change from previous seasons, which took place in New York City.

Meryl Streep is set to return to play Loretta from season 3. She will join the cast in Los Angeles after her character was offered roles in two Hollywood productions. While Eva's role has not been revealed, a close source to the project described her character as an essential puzzle piece.

© Getty Images Eva Longoria is seen leaving 'The View' on June 20, 2024 in New York City.

“Longoria’s character becomes integral to the twists and turns of this season’s investigation, sources close to production reveal,” Deadline reported. Apart from the star, Molly Shannon also joined Season 4 of the Hulu series, playing the role of a Los Angeles businesswoman involved in the case with the rest of the group.

Longoria is set to star in multiple projects this year, including the TV adaptation of Isabel Allende’s bestselling novel ‘The House of the Spirits,’ and the production of ‘Paola Santiago and the River of Tears,’ inspired by the legend of La Llorona.

As fans eagerly await the new season, Longoria's revelations provide a tantalizing glimpse into the fun-filled environment on set. Hulu and Disney revealed that the new season's first episode will be released on August 27, with subsequent episodes released weekly.