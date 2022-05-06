Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne become a couple in ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne become a couple for the upcoming season of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Delevingne joins the hit comedy series to add a twist to Selena’s character, Mabel Mora.

The second season of the show, co-created by John Hoffman, welcomes Cara in the role of Alice, an art gallery owner that puts Mabel “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began,” Hoffman revealed to Vanity Fair.

©GettyImages



Cara Delevingne is seen, outside Dior, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022, on July 05, 2021 in Paris, France.

“It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” John told the publication referring to Cara and Selena. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that make you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world,” he added.

In an interview with Extra TV, Gomez said that Cara was “so fun” and that they “were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.” The singer, actress, and businesswoman clarified that the showrunners “actually wanted [Cara]” and gave them “a little push” to have her on board.

In addition to Cara Delevingne, HollywoodLife reported that comedian Amy Schumer would join as a “slightly unbearable” version of herself. The actress’ role moves into the Arconia and becomes the newest neighbor of Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short). According to John Hoffman, Amy was “the most immediate yes we’ve gotten on the show.”

©GettyImages



Amy Schumer attends “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Shirley MacLaine will play the mother of Arconia board president Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell). “She’s 88 now and as sharp as they come,” John said. “The beautiful thing for me was Steve saying, before she arrived, ‘I cannot believe I’m going to get to do things with Shirley MacLaine.’ Then he went on and on about seeing her when he was young. That really moved me.”

Only Murders in the Building season 2 premieres June 28 on Hulu.