Cara Delevingne opens up about her plans to become a mom and how she is manifesting it

Cara Delevingne is sharing her excitement about her future plans to become a mom! The model turned actress says she wants to have kids, and she is even buying baby clothes in advance.

The 29-year-old star revealed she is putting her desire to start a family into the universe: “I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist,” she said, adding that she wants to have babies, “but not yet.”

She also explained that buying baby clothes is her way of “manifesting” her future plans, and she even shared some of her favorite things to shop.

“Baby shoes really get me, they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I‘m manifesting,” she confessed.

The model recently talked about her relationship status, following her breakup with actress Ashley Benson: “It‘s been nice to be single. I hadn’t spent time to really work on myself because I had been in back-to-back relationships for a while.”

Cara is known for having a close relationship with her two sisters, 35-year-old Poppy and 36-year-old Chloe, and while they are constanlty supporting each other, the model says she struggled during her childhood, growing up as a “queer child.”

“I soon realized that I couldn’t be the same, all of us have different paths, but they showed me the most fundamental things that I had to learn in life,” Cara shared.