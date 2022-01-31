Cara Delevingne talks about relationship with her sisters and struggles growing up as a ‘queer child’

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her childhood, revealing she struggled growing up, feeling isolated “as a queer child.”

The 29-year-old model and actress, who identifies as pansexual, admitted that she found it difficult to “navigate at times” during her younger years, and while her “sisters did their best to be there” for her, she had to “go through myself to truly know who I was.”

©GettyImages



Chloe Delevingne, Cara Delevingne and Poppy Delevingne

Cara talked about her journey during a recent joint interview with her sisters, 35-year-old Poppy and 36-year-old Chloe, revealing she is still on that journey “and will continue to be” for the rest of her life.

“I soon realized that I couldn’t be the same, all of us have different paths, but they showed me the most fundamental things that I had to learn in life,” the model shared.

Delevingne described her relationship with her three sisters, declaring she has always seen herself “as a rebel,” not as “someone who wants to break rules but as someone who wants to question them,” adding “I think at this point I might be the naughtiest of the three of us.”

The three sisters continue to support each other, with Chloe admitting she feels proud of her youngest sister: “I feel proud of the way she speaks up about mental health or sexual orientation. Especially coming from the upbringing we had.”

Poppy also commented on her sister’s profesional career, adding that “she did one or two castings and that was it. It was stratospheric. She’s a supermodel.”

Cara catapulted herself into stardom when she entered the modeling world, however she decided to transition into acting, revealing that as a model she always felt like she “was constantly trying to fit a mould,” adding that “with acting I’ve been able to understand and navigate my own relationship with emotions.”