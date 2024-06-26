Travis Kelce opens up about privacy issues with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become one of the hottest celebrity couples, and the world is obsessed with their relationship. While they've kept things low-key, Kelce has nothing to hide when it comes to their love, except for what they cook. The athlete does a lot of podcasts, and he was a recent guest on “Bussin’ With The Boys," released Tuesday, where he opened up about his relationship with Swift.

The Kansas City Chief player had nothing but nice things to say about Swift, but he did share one way life has changed for him. When asked what the most surprising thing was that came from the relationship, he said it was their lack of privacy, "[People] pulling up to the house," he said, likely referring to fans and paparazzi.

Kelce appreciates the new fans the Chiefs have gotten since their relationship, assuring, "I've had fun with just about every aspect of it." But he explained, "It's just when you're at home, you want privacy, and you don't always get the magnitude."

Thankfully, Kelce seems to be adjusting well to the attention and mayhem, which is something Swift has become a master at. It's one of the things the 34-year-old athlete said earned her points and made him fall head over heels for her. When she attended the first game against the Bears, Kelce explained that he offered to set Swift up so she was away from the public, but she "just walked right through the front door."

"She was just like, 'I just want to be around the family and friends and like experience this with everybody.' I was just like, she got bookoo points for that. I was like damn, she's in the madness man. She wants to be a part of it, she wants to support me and do things like that I was like man, she really won me over with that one," he shared.

Kelce is even leaning into the madness himself, recently joining Swift on stage in London for his Eras Tour debut. It was a special moment for Swift, who shared photos and video on her Instagram, writing she was still "cracking up/swooning" over Kelce in the caption.