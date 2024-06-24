Box office king Luis Miguel drives fans wild with Taylor Swift nod

Luis Miguel has had an incredibly successful tour. "El Sol de Mexico" has embarked on one of the world's most successful tours, taking him across the US, Latin America, and Europe. The tour started small, only having 40 dates. It quickly increased the number of shows, ramping up to 100 due to the number of ticket sales. In a recent Instagram story, Luis Miguel likened his success to that of Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star making music today.

© @luismiguel Luis Miguel and Taylor Swift

Luis Miguel shared a photoshopped photo of himself and Swift, with both images taken at their concerts. He added no commentary, but the message is obvious; by sharing a photo of himself and Swift, he's drawing parallels between their tour performances, which have taken them to places all over the world and have created enormous sales. Like Swift, Luis Miguel's tour has become a hotspot for celebrities, hosting people like Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Christian Nodal, and more.

Swift has similarly faced acclaim from notorious people, including royals like Prince William and his kids who recently stopped by her tour.

© @luismiguel Luis Miguel's ticket sales

Luis Miguel's tour has been a blockbuster event

In a separate Instagram story, Luis Miguel shared some stats demonstrating that his tour has been one of the greatest success stories of 2024. The chart shows the best-selling tours in the world this year, with him taking the first spot. He's followed by artists like Karol G, Fred Again, Bad Bunny, Madonna, The Eagles, and more.

Luis Miguel concluded his tour in the U.S. this week, with a performance in Nashville, Tennessee. He performed in 25 sold-out shows and is now moving on to the European leg of his tour, which will see him performing in Spanish locations like Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Pamplona, and more. He has performances scheduled through the end of the year in Mexico.