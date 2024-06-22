Luis Miguel makes history in the United States before continuing his tour in Spain

Luis Miguel has officially ended his historic tour in the United States. The fan-favorite singer gave an incredible performance in Nashville, Tennessee, which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in front of 20,000 fans who were thrilled to dance and sing along to his hit songs, as well as his version of iconic songs, such as Frank Sinatra's 'Fly With Me' and Michael Jackson's 'Smile.'

The iconic musician is set to continue his tour in Spain, after performing a total of 36 dates across the United States and showing his talent to over 600,000 attendees. Home to legendary stars such as Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, Luis Miguel captivated the audience during his 2-hour live show in Nashville.

© Diego Alberto Haliasz BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - AUGUST 12: Luis Miguel performs during his sixth sold out show at Movistar Arena on August 12, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Diego Alberto Haliasz/Getty Images)

As reported by Billboard, Luis Miguel is now considered the most important artist in Latin America, following his success during his U.S. tour, which included 25 sold-out shows. He also enjoyed an incredible achievement, after selling out the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and the Centre Bell stadium in Montreal.

© GettyImages Luis Miguel performs during his second sold out show at Movistar Arena on August 04, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This has been a very special tour for the Mexican icon, who also spent his 54th birthday performing in front of his fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Sharing his charisma and signature voice with the audience, Luis Miguel transported the attendees to an emotional place, singing tracks such as 'Será que no me Amas' and 'Amor, Amor, Amor.'

Fans from all over the world have been witnesses to his incomparable talent, with many taking home unforgettable moments, so far with attendees across 13 countries in South and Central America, as well as the U.S. and Canada.