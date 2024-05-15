Luis Miguel and his daughter Michelle share photo together, prompting reaction from her mother Stephanie

Michelle Salas recently shared a photo alongside her father, Luis Miguel. The rare event took place after Luis Miguel celebrated his birthday, showing the world the tight and loving bond that exists between them, even if they rarely discuss the topic publicly. Michelle’s mother, Stephanie Salas has addressed the image, revealing that she’s happy and proud of her daughter regarding all of her decisions.

©@stephaniesalasoficial



Stephanie and Michelle Salas.

Stephanie’s comments regarding Michelle and Luis Miguel’s relationship

Stephanie addressed the press shortly before Mother’s Day, where she was asked about Michelle’s Instagram post with her father. “My daughter’s happiness is my own,” she said in Spanish. “How do I explain that, being a mother, which is why I want to send all of my love and admiration to them... Seeing my daughter happy and fulfilled is the best satisfaction a mother could have.”

In the chat, the media made a comment regarding Luis Miguel’s role as a father, revealing that he had been more present with his daughter in recent years. Michelle smiled and said, “That we’ll see come Father’s Day.”

©@michellesalasb



Michelle Salas and her father

Does Stephanie want to be a grandmother?

Stephanie Salas is currently in a relationship with Humberto Zurita, and has two daughters, Camila Valero and Michelle. Recently, she was asked about Michelle’s marriage to Danilo Diaz, and the possibility of becoming a grandmother. “I would love that moment,” she said. “But sometimes there’s moments where I say to myself, ‘I don’t know if I’m ready,’ but that’s life.”

©@stephaniesalasoficial



Stephanie and Michelle in a photo the two shared on social media

Despite the normal doubts, Stephanie believes she will be ready whenever her daughter decides to have a child. “You don’t need to be prepared. You’ll be surprised and that’s it, you have to grab the bull by the horns, that has always been my case, and I’ve managed to overcome all manner of adversities. I’d love to be a grandmother, but I don’t know if I want that now. Perhaps in two or three years,” she concluded.