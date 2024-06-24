Salma Hayek lives out her dreams at Taylor Swift's London Eras show

Salma Hayek is living her best life! The Mexican actress was one of many Swifties at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour run of shows at Wembley Stadium in London and had an incredible experience. On Sunday, the Frida star shared a gallery of photos and videos with some of the people she partied with including, Nicola Coughlan, Leslie Mann, Stella McCartney, and Jonathan Van Ness.

Hayek had one of the best views in the stadium, watching Taylor up close in VIP. The Academy Award-nominated actress let her hair loose and showed how she gets down at a concert, including the blurry moments. She also had the luxury of taking a golf cart, and they sang "Somewhere over the Rainbow" while riding inside. "Living our wildest dreams," The 57-year-old star wrote in the caption. The actress even posed for a sweet selfie with Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift.

Taylor Swift's wild weekend in Wimbledon

It was a star-studded run of shows in the UK. Cara Delevingne, Hugh Grant, Sophie Turner, and Tom Cruise were amongst some celebrities shaking it off, per DailyMail.

Even royals were in the mix, with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte enjoying the show in a private suite. Taylor shared a selfie with the royal family and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, smiling brightly.

Then she shocked fans when she brought Kelce onto the stage on Sunday to do a skit with her, carrying her across the stage in a tuxedo. She shared a gallery of photos from her performances, including the video with Kelce, reflecting on what it meant to her in the caption. "Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard," she wrote. "I’m still cracking up/swooning over [Travis Kelce's] Eras Tour debut," Taylor added.