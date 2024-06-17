Salma Hayek’s sweet message to Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne: ‘From a place of love’

Salma Hayek is giving fans a glimpse at her friendship with Angelina Jolie, following her Tony Award win last night for ‘The Outsiders.’ The two Hollywood stars have had successful careers in the entertainment industry, and have worked together in the past, becoming fast friends on the set of Disney’s ‘The Eternals.’

The Mexican icon took to social media to share photos of Angelina on the red carpet of the 2024 Tony Awards and included a photo of the moment the actress and filmmaker was honored with the award, after receiving 12 nominations. Angelina can be seen wearing a green velvet gown, joined by her daughter Vivienne, who has been working closely with her on the Broadway production.

©GettyImages



Salma Hayek, director Chloe Zhao, Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere

“There are some rare humans we already know are brilliant, but it’s hard to grasp to what degree,” Salma wrote, praising her friend for her latest achievement. The actress went on to congratulate her for her “inspiring” career. “My dear Angie, you don’t cease to impress and inspire me, especially because I know that everything you do comes from a place of love,” Salma added.

She continued, sharing her admiration and appreciation for Vivienne; “Vivienne, you are a genius! Congratulations on your well-deserved Tony for ‘The Outsiders’, which was named best musical and picked up three other awards after receiving a total of 12 nominations!!” Salma concluded.

Fans of the actress took to Instagram to comment on their friendship. “I love you both. Amazing friendship,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Someone worth every honor she’s ever received.” Some of her celebrity friends also commented on the achievement, including Lauren Sanchez who added red heart emojis.