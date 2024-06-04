Angelina Jolie keeps her 49th birthday low-key with family

As Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie turns 49 on Tuesday, June 4, she chooses to celebrate far removed from the glitz and glamour typically associated with her. According to a source close to the actress, Jolie spends her special day in the most cherished way possible: surrounded by her children.

The source reveals to PEOPLE that Jolie’s birthday plans are not just understated but unique. “Angelina will celebrate her birthday with a quiet day at home with her kids. Zahara is home from college, and she looks forward to everyone spending the day together,” the source shared.

This intimate gathering includes Jolie’s six children: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and the 15-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne. The celebration reflects Jolie’s deep commitment to her family, a value she has consistently prioritized throughout her career and personal life.

Despite her status as one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, Jolie’s public appearances are a rarity. She has often sought solace in the comfort of her family. Her children, who have grown up in the public eye, have always remained at the heart of her world. This year’s birthday celebration is no different, with Jolie opting for the warmth of home over the extravagance of celebrity festivities.

Recently, Jolie and her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, were deepening their involvement in the world of theater, showcasing their passion for the performing arts. On Thursday, May 30, the Oscar-winning actress and her daughter attended the opening night of “Reefer Madness: The Musical” in Los Angeles, making a striking appearance on the red carpet.

Last month, they attended the “The Outsiders” premiere at the Jacobs Theater in New York. Their presence was notable as they smiled for photos with the cast and crew, celebrating the musical’s successful transition to Broadway. Jolie and Vivienne have a personal connection to this production, having played a pivotal role in bringing it to the New York stage.