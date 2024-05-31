Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne embrace the theater world with their latest outing

Angelina Jolie and her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, are deepening their involvement in the world of theater, showcasing their passion for the performing arts. On Thursday, May 30, the Oscar-winning actress and her daughter attended the opening night of “Reefer Madness: The Musical” in Los Angeles, making a striking appearance on the red carpet.

The mother-daughter duo, known for their elegant yet understated fashion, posed for photos alongside Kristen Bell. Bell, who starred in the original “Reefer Madness” film, is now a producer of the stage adaptation. Jolie, 48, looked sophisticated in a black blazer and pants, while Vivienne complemented her mother’s style in an all-black ensemble paired with Converse sneakers.

This is not the first time the pair has shown their support for the theater

Last month, they attended the “The Outsiders” premiere at the Jacobs Theater in New York. Their presence was notable as they smiled for photos with the cast and crew, celebrating the musical’s successful transition to Broadway. Jolie and Vivienne have a personal connection to this production, having played a pivotal role in bringing it to the New York stage.

Their journey into musical theater began in 2023 when they were captivated by a production of “The Outsiders” at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego. This transformative experience sparked a shared passion for the art form, leading them to actively promote and support it.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Jolie expressed her motivation for involving Vivienne in theater production. “Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives. She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute,” Jolie said.

This sentiment highlights the mother and daughter’s thoughtful approach toward their artistic endeavors. Rather than seeking the spotlight, they are committed to supporting and fostering creativity in others.