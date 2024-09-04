WATCH: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, makes his acting debut in 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce is ready to bring his performance skills to the small screen. The football player who's become one of the most prominent figures in pop culture due to his relationship with Taylor Swift is starring in his first TV show.

Earlier today, Kelce shared a video statement introducing a first look at "Grotesquerie," the new TV show developed by Ryan Murphy. “Check out the trailer for FX’s Grotesquerie,” said Kelce while introducing the clip. “That’s right, you might see some familiar faces.”

"Grotesquerie" is the newest series developed between Murphy and FX, a partnership that has resulted in "American Horror Story," "Feud:Capote Vs. The Swans," and more. It stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville, and appears to lie within the genre of horror, following Nash-Betts as a detective on the hunt for a serial killer with some knowledge of anatomy.

More details about 'Grotesquerie'

The clip appears to follow the partnership between Nash-Betts' detective and a nun with an interest in the occult. As the two women progress in their investigation, various suspects appear, questioning their histories and allegiances.

"Grotesquerie" was created by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, with all of them collaborating on TV shows in the past. The show is expected to premiere this September, perfectly timed with the start of football season, where Kelce will be playing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Few details have been shared regarding "Grotesquerie," but it's only one of the shows that Murphy is developing. He's also involved in the making of "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which will premiere on Netflix and is based on the true crime story of the Menendez brothers. It stars Javier Bardem, Chloe Sevigny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Cooper Kolch.